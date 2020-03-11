New kind of court delivers justice for teens, by teens

When Bryson Jackson was being bullied in school, he decided to fight back, physically. But it turns out, that's when his problems would really begin.

“I was just really scared because it was like this one situation could derail my life and everything I wanted to do, like not being able to get a job and going to college,” Bryson said.

He was charged with battery. But instead of jail time, he was judged by a jury of his peers in Teen Court.

“There was still a sense of trust and faith in my peers that I don’t think I would have had, had it been an adult jury judging me,” Jackson said.

Teen court is a place where young people can get a fresh start. It was founded on the principle of justice for youth, by youth. Offenders can be referred to Teen Court by their parents, school officials, or law enforcement.

These aren't mock trials. The proceeding here are real and so are the consequences.

“There’s an opening statement from both the defense and a prosecuting teen attorney. And then we have the defendant talk about themselves, they’re sworn to tell the truth,” said Barett Mancinni, a Teen Court lawyer.

If a defendant is found guilty, the usual penalty is community service. Once that is completed their record is wiped clean.

“Some kids come through here with felonies. They will not ever get that off of their record, that will follow them their entire life. They won’t be able to get a job, things like that. Teen Court gives you a second chance," Teen Court lawyer Lauren Mattila explained.

For many, the Teen Court experience is a stepping stone for turning their life around.

“Everyone makes mistakes and life is about making new mistakes and always learning from them and never repeating them,” Jackson said.

To learn more about Teen Court visit https://www.sarasotateencourt.org/.