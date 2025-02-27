New Port Richey man’s homicide remains unsolved one year later

The Brief The homicide of a New Port Richey man remained unsolved one year later. Deputies said he was found dead inside his home along Jerome Drive in February 2024. Nearly a day earlier, he was last seen in good health.



The homicide of a New Port Richey man remains unsolved one year later, and investigators said they are still searching for answers.

What we know:

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Edmund "Jack" Foisy, 72, was found dead inside his New Port Richey home along Jerome Drive on February 28, 2024. Previously, deputies had not released information about the victim.

Pictured: Edmund "Jack" Foisy. Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Foisy was last seen in good health at around 8 p.m. on February 27, 2024. However, deputies said he was found dead nearly a day later.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released details on Foisy's cause of death, only saying that it was homicide.

What you can do:

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said they are urging anyone with information to submit a tip to the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips. Those with information on the case can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com. They ask that tipsters refer to case number "24006969."

