USF president stepping down after successor is named, university officials say

The University of South Florida will soon have a new president.

USF President Rhea Law announced on Monday that she would step down when the school's Board of Trustees announces her successor after three years in the position.

Rhea Law's presidency

The backstory:

Law was named USF's interim president in 2021 after Dr. Steve Currall retired. The Florida Board of Governors unanimously approved her as the school's eighth president in March 2022.

Prior to becoming the school's president, Law spent five years as vice-chair and four years as the first and only female chair.

What they're saying:

"Now is the perfect time because we have the university at the highest point it has ever been," Law said of the timing of her decision.

Law took office pledging to make USF a top school in the US and points out that last year it saw nearly $750 million in research grant productivity, became Florida's first public school in forty years to be invited to the Association of American Universities, and is building a long-pleaded for football stadium, set to open in 2027.

"I haven't forgotten my original goal," said Law, "which was to create a glide path for the next president of the university."

Law issued the following message to students and faculty on Monday:

"During my tenure we established bold goals — and thanks to our talented, dedicated team of faculty, staff, administrators and students — we exceeded them, sometimes soaring beyond what many thought was possible," Law said. "After over 40 years as an employee, student, board member and chair, donor, volunteer and now president, I am filled with gratitude and pride for all we have achieved. Serving this community as USF’s eighth president has been the honor of my lifetime, and I look forward to cheering on the continued success of this incredible university. Our university is on an incredible trajectory, and the foundation is in place for a new leader to take us to even greater heights," Law continued. "One of the hallmarks of great leadership is knowing when it is time to create space for new ideas and fresh perspectives to build on the momentum we have created. I am confident in the path ahead and inspired by the potential of what is to come."

What's next:

But university life in Florida is in the midst of a sea change, with Gov. DeSantis ordering changes to its systems of hiring and firing, to the types of classes available to students, and by placing devoted conservatives on boards of trustees.

His lieutenant governor was just hired as the president of FIU, after revamping boards at New College of Florida and at UWF, and installing a former Republican governor as president of UF.

Law responded to a question about the perception that politics is interfering in high-level appointments.

"I can't do anything about a perception other than to say I have total confidence in our board of trustees," Law said when asked whether she was worried about the perception of politics interfering with high-level educational appointments. "I know that they are committed to the University of South Florida, and they are committed to finding the very best president for the University of South Florida."

She stressed that she did not have an academic background when she was picked to become president.

She is the first USF graduate to serve as president, and was a founding member of USF's board of trustees, eventually serving as chair.

"We need the person who cares about the university, who has knowledge about, not only academics, but has knowledge about a university community and how to handle the kinds of, challenges that we may have on a daily basis."

She says evidence that someone cares about the university may be the most important qualification of all.

The school says it will have more information on their national search for a new leader in the coming days.

