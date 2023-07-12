New waterfront meeting rooms in Tampa Convention Center

For the first time, we're getting a peek inside the conference rooms at the Tampa Convention Center.

The $44 million improvement project took nearly two years to complete. It's the largest improvement project ever for the Tampa Convention Center.

"When you walk from inside to outside, and you see that entire glass wall that overlooks the bay it is stunning just simply stunning," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

The Tampa Convention Center just finished its largest improvement project.

The two-story addition sits right on the waterfront. Both floors have retractable doors, so they can open up into one big room or be split into as many as 9 different rooms on each floor.

"It's important because we want people to always come to Tampa and be welcomed by what they see from our convention center," Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers said.

There are 18 new rooms at the convention center.

Along with the 18 new rooms, the project included HVAC updates and LED lighting. Also, the new Tampa Convention Center sign facing the water can now be lit up in different colors. Below the rooms is the Riverwalk which is now back open after being closed for construction. They also added ADA railings, ramps and updated lighting. All in all the project adds another 23,500 square feet to the space.

"We've literally had conferences that sort of grew up here, and they're starting to outgrow our space, so our goal is be number one in the Tier 2 convention and conference business and these 18 rooms back here showing off all that is wonderful about Tampa I couldn't be happier," Castor said.