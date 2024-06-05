New wildlife crossing in Polk County allowing animals to pass under I-4

The nearly $73 million infrastructure project aimed at improving traffic and safety on I-4 for Polk County drivers and wildlife is complete.

"Florida is home to a diverse array of wildlife," Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission executive director Roger Young said during Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting event. "Florida is also home to an increasing number of new Florida residents and visitors."

Drivers will notice new teardrop-shaped roundabouts at I-4 and County Road 557 in Polk City.

"The project included reconstructing the interchange with 557 and shifting the lanes along I-4 to create space for future managed lanes and the space for a high-speed rail in the future," FDOT District One Secretary L.K. Nandam said.

In addition, County Road 557 was widened to four travel lanes. Other improvements included new emergency stopping locations and lighting.

"It’s really something to be proud of here in Florida," FDOT Secretary Jared Perduesaid. "We consider ourselves a national leader in balancing all of the priorities that come with transportation: Obviously to deliver infrastructure that moves people and goods but also to protect and preserve Florida's natural resources, environment, and wildlife."

As part of this infrastructure project, a new wildlife crossing just east of those new roundabouts will allow animals to pass under I-4 – via land or water -- for the first time in 50 years.

Just over one mile of fencing near the interstate will help steer animals to the crossing and away from cars.

FDOT officials told FOX 13 they’ve already seen armadillos and possums use the new wildlife crossing. They expect to see snakes, otters, and deer use it in the future.

"The addition of the wildlife crossing will provide safe passage for animals to proceed to lands and safeguard drivers from potential negative interactions on the highways, keeping both our wildlife and our people safe," Young said. "So it’s a win-win."

