New Year's Day house fire causes significant damage to Pinellas County home

article

The residents of a home in unincorporated Pinellas County, near Clearwater, were able to escape when it caught fire New Year's Day.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to 1970 Soule Road just before 9 p.m. Friday.

There were people home, but CFR said they were able to get out and no injuries were reported.

Photos posted by the agency on Twitter glowed red with flames. CFR said the house suffered significant damage.

Safety Harbor and Dunedin firefighters, as well as Pinellas County sheriff's deputies were on the scene.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.