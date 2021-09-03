Next Level Church gives away free gas cards on Labor Day as it officially opens new Riverview location

Pastor Joshua Gagnon with Next Level Church says parishioners showing God's love to others can make a big church seem small.

"We really believe that people don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care." shared Gagnon.

Next Level Church began 13 years ago and has multiple locations across three states and is expanding into the Riverview community where they are holding services at Sumner High School, located at 10650 County Road 672. The location opens officially on September 12 at 10 a.m. but the church is already set to serve.

It has already hosted drive-thru food giveaways during the pandemic lockdowns and for Thanksgiving, gave away backpacks full of school supplies, and did Easter egg helicopter drop.

"Even though we're in a pandemic, there's fear, there's worry and there's restlessness like never before," said Gagnon. "The place that they should still be able to see and feel love from is God's Church."

That love comes through in creative ways the church has served the community.

"We realized that people were stuck in their homes unlike other times, and nursing homes, a lot of people weren't getting visits," explained Gagnon. "We asked Next Level Church to write letters of hope."

They contacted nursing homes and first responders and hospitals with this question: "How many letters could you use?" said Gagnon. "We wrote thousands of letters to people in nursing homes and first responders."

The church’s expansion into Riverview seemed like a natural progression.

"Riverview is like a melting pot, culturally. It's so beautiful. It's a lot like heaven. It's very, very diverse with all different financial statuses and different people groups, " said Gagnon. "It's so diverse, which excites me."

True to form, the church site hasn't even opened yet, and they already have a community outreach project scheduled.

"I think love is the greatest expression of who our God is," stated Gagnon. "When we love others, we don't have to say a lot, we can just show His love to others. That explains more to others than we could ever say with words."

Next Level Church will be at the Marathon Gas Station located at 6933 US Hwy 301 South in Riverview on Labor Day giving away $20 gas cards at 10 a.m.

"At the end of the day if people feel loved," said Gagnon. "Well, that's the greatest thing that we can do in honor of God."

