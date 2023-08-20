Nine-year-old suffers critical injuries in ATV crash: FHP

article

On Friday night, three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near Palm Street in Pasco County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a nine-year-old was driving an ATV and attempting to cross SR-52 when he collided with a Toyota Camry.

READ: Suspect in Plant City homicide arrested after car crash, police say

The impact from the crash caused the ATV to overturn in the westbound lane of SR-52, FHP said.

The Toyota Camry collided with a ditch before coming to a stop.

READ: Death investigation underway in Pasco County, neighbors say child involved

According to authorities, the nine-year-old child suffered critical injuries while the other two passengers in the ATV suffered minor injuries.

The two people in the Toyota Camry were uninjured, said FHP.