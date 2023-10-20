NOPE Task Force of Pinellas holds vigil to remember loved ones who have died from addiction

Families from around Pinellas County came together Thursday evening to remember loved ones they’ve lost to addiction.

The NOPE Task Force of Pinellas, also known as Narcotics, Overdose, Prevention and Education, held a vigil in Largo. The vigil brought people of different backgrounds and community organizations out to remember loved ones and celebrate those who have overcome addiction.

A wall of photos at the vigil displayed the faces of people who died from addiction.

"We need to remember peoples’ names and putting faces," Susan Korabeck, a board member for NOPE of Pinellas said. "These are real people that have had challenges."

Korabeck lost her son Landon when he was 17 years old. He died from an accidental overdose on prescription drugs.

"Landon was awesome," she said. "Typical 17-year-old. He played football, played guitar, like so good. But just his one night of a choice, cost him his life."

Korabeck has shared Landon’s story every year at the vigil and at speaking engagements with schools around Pinellas County.

At the vigil, leaders of the criminal justice system, law enforcement, educators and a survivor of addiction also spoke about how addiction has touched their lives.

"I stand here before you, a recovering addict," Kim Gordon said. "No longer hiding."

Gordon shared her story of recovery and how she now helps others battling addiction.

"If you had told me over 13 years ago, I would be standing here talking about resilience, I would’ve thought you were under the influence, because I never pictured myself as a resilient person," Gordon said.

Korabeck hopes they can reach other people struggling before it’s too late. She’s proud to share Landon’s story in hopes of changing the lives of other young people.

"Out of Landon’s death, I wanted something good to come out of it, and there is no greater, joy feels like a strange word, but when a student does come up to you a year later, six months and saying, ‘I remembered Landon’s story and decided not to’, I saved a life," Korabeck said.

The NOPE Task Force of Pinellas works year-round to hold events and speak to students in schools around Pinellas County about addiction prevention and intervention.