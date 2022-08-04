Northbound lanes of Veterans Expressway closed for ‘emergency road work’
TAMPA, Fla. - Those who normally use the Veterans Expressway to commute may need to find another route as the northbound lanes are shut down in Tampa for emergency roadwork.
Florida transportation officials report there is "no expected time for reopening." The closure is taking place near the Waters Avenue exit.
They did not provide any other details, including the exact cause for the closure.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.