Nurse finds her calling at AdventHealth: 'God gave me the gift of service'

Adriana Terry's life journey has led her through many jobs. Her winding path has finally guided her to her true calling, as a nurse.

As a nurse manager at AdventHealth Hospital, Adriana Terry is full of surprises. She's giving away gift baskets to her staff.

"One thing I wanted to do for my staff is to celebrate them," Terry said.

Terry has always enjoyed giving to others.

"I have always felt like God gave me the gift of service to others," said Terry. "For me, it was about finding where I could use that gift."

She discovered her gift was meant to be used as a nurse.

"I've been able to serve patients, to serve staff, coworkers. And that really fills my cup. Makes me feel like I'm making a difference in people's lives," Terry said.

It took her some time to discover her passion.

"I was a cosmetologist, a hairdresser for about five years. I managed a Blockbuster. I was even a guardian ad litem for a little while," Terry explained.

None of those jobs provided her with the satisfaction she experienced as a nurse.

"We meet people during the most vulnerable moments in their lives," said Terry. "Good ones, bad ones. And so we are uniquely positioned to, share those emotions with them."

After years of hard work, Adriana graduated from HCC's Nursing program. She has worked as a nurse at AdventHealth Hospital for eight years.

"I love it, I love it, and I have grown up here at this hospital. So I have in my nursing career been able to grow and develop and fill many different roles along the way that have added to my nursing knowledge and practice," Terry added.

Terry is living out her dream.

"I don't know that I come every day knowing exactly how I'm going to make a difference, or whose life I'm going to make a difference in. But I know that every time I come here, I have that opportunity, and that is. That's exciting. So I really do look forward to coming and seeing where I can be impactful for people," she said.

Making the world a better place, one patient at a time.

