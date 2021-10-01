Nursing shortage in Florida expected to get worse, experts say

Florida was down nurses before the pandemic hit, and there are not enough nurses right now. A new report released Thursday says over the next 15 years, that trend will continue.



It is a demanding and stressful job, and over the last year, one in four nurses here in Florida left their positions. It has created a healthcare crisis, and a need for more nurses.



"The pandemic absolutely exacerbated those challenges because of the stress and strain that nurses have been under," said Mary Mayhew, President and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association.



The report commissioned by the Florida Hospital Association and the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida projects the state will face a shortfall of 59,100 nurses by 2035.

"We've got to shine a spotlight on this critical need and start taking action immediately," Mayhew said.



Multiple factors are contributing to this grim reality, but Mayhew says the biggest driver is Florida’s booming population growth, especially those over the age of 65.



"An aging population that has significant need for health care services," she said.



To really address the projected nurse deficit, the report says at least 2,300 registered nurses, and 1,700 licensed practical nurses need to enter the workforce each year for the next decade and a half.

"Ten plus years seems a long way away. But it's critical to lay the foundation today to ensure that we have kids in seventh and eighth, and ninth grade that are interested in pursuing a career in health care to become nurses," explained Mayhew.



She says that long-term thinking is how we can reverse this trend.



Nine recommendations are outlined in the report including room in the education system to graduate needed nurses, a focus on recruitment and retention, and improving pass rates on the nurse licensing exams.



"This is going to take a public private partnership collaboration across many organizations and state agencies," Mayhew said.

