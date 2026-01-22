Oldsmar man accused of throwing infant from stroller during dispute: PCSO

The Brief An Oldsmar man is accused of tossing an infant from a stroller during an altercation with the child's father, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. The affidavit says Alex Wells, 35, walked aggressively toward the grandmother and the child before the father stepped in, leading to a fight between the two men. Wells was arrested on charges of child abuse, resisting an officer without violence and aggravated assault on a person over 65 years old.



An Oldsmar man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he threw an infant from a stroller during an altercation with the child’s father, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.

What we know:

PCSO says Alex Wells, 35, was arguing with a man who was with his 10-month-old infant and the child’s grandmother.

MORE NEWS: Tampa 'super speeder' jailed after going more than 140 mph on I-4: FHP

Wells moved aggressively toward the grandmother and the child before the father intervened, leading to a fight between the two men, according to PCSO.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

The affidavit says during the scuffle, Wells is accused of throwing a stroller with the infant inside, causing the child to be hurled onto concrete.

The infant was given medical treatment for her injuries, according to PCSO.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say what the extent of the infant's injuries were.

What's next:

Wells faces charges of child abuse, resisting an officer without violence and aggravated assault on a person over 65 years old.