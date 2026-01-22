Oldsmar man accused of throwing infant from stroller during dispute: PCSO
OLDSMAR, Fla. - An Oldsmar man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he threw an infant from a stroller during an altercation with the child’s father, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.
What we know:
PCSO says Alex Wells, 35, was arguing with a man who was with his 10-month-old infant and the child’s grandmother.
Wells moved aggressively toward the grandmother and the child before the father intervened, leading to a fight between the two men, according to PCSO.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
The affidavit says during the scuffle, Wells is accused of throwing a stroller with the infant inside, causing the child to be hurled onto concrete.
The infant was given medical treatment for her injuries, according to PCSO.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office did not say what the extent of the infant's injuries were.
What's next:
Wells faces charges of child abuse, resisting an officer without violence and aggravated assault on a person over 65 years old.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit.