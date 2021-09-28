One dead following shooting in downtown St. Pete; no suspect in custody, police say

article

St. Pete police are investigating the shooting death of a man that took place in the downtown area.

Police said officers responded near Central Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after hearing shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he passed away.

The man has not been identified by police. They said there are no suspects in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780. Anonymous messages can be sent to detectives by texting the letters SPPD and your tip to TIP411.

