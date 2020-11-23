One dead, suspects on the run after 'drug deal gone bad' in Poinciana

Two suspects are on the run after killing a man during a drug deal according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven gas station, located at 398 Marigold Avenue in Poinciana.

The sheriff's office says deputies got there minutes after the shooting and found a man who appeared to have been shot to death inside a car.

Investigators said he was "the victim of a drug-deal gone bad."

The suspects were described by the sheriff's office as black males. Deputies said the men got into a dark blue Chevy vehicle, possibly a Malibu.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or visit https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=196&C=4d4d4d.