One person killed in Fatal Crash on SR-60

On Friday night, a 25-year-old man was killed in a crash on SR-60.

Police say a sedan was traveling eastbound on SRR-60, east of Dover Road, when a 25-year-old man operating an electric bicycle entered the sedan's path.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 25-year-old was trying to cross the highway and was struck by the sedan.

The rider of the bicycle suffered fatal injuries due to the crash.