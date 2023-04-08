One person killed in Fatal Crash on SR-60
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - On Friday night, a 25-year-old man was killed in a crash on SR-60.
Police say a sedan was traveling eastbound on SRR-60, east of Dover Road, when a 25-year-old man operating an electric bicycle entered the sedan's path.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 25-year-old was trying to cross the highway and was struck by the sedan.
The rider of the bicycle suffered fatal injuries due to the crash.