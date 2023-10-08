One hospitalized in St. Petersburg house fire, officials say

article

One person is in the hospital after their home caught fire on Sunday night, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred on the 4900 block of 16th Ave. N. at around 6:45 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue says they found heavy fire coming from the side of the house.

The resident who was home at the time of the fire sustained minor injuries, according to authorities.

Authorities say the resident has been transported to the hospital for further evaluation and is in stable condition.

Fire investigators say the home suffered significant damage.