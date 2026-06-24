One Voice Academy: Hillsborough schools renews partnership for children battling cancer

The Brief Hillsborough County Public Schools renewed its partnership with One Voice Academy in Brandon to provide a dedicated teacher for five years. The specialized academy stands as the only school in the nation focused exclusively on students undergoing pediatric cancer treatment. School leaders say this agreement offers vital academic and emotional support to children unable to attend traditional public classrooms.



Hillsborough County Public Schools officials renewed an agreement Wednesday with Brandon-based One Voice Academy to continue funding a dedicated teacher for children battling cancer over the next five years.

This memorandum of agreement extends a specialized partnership that school leaders describe as critical for serving vulnerable students undergoing intensive medical treatment.

Brandon academy partnership

What we know:

One Voice Academy is the only school in the United States dedicated solely to children battling pediatric cancer. Executive Director Mary Ann Massolio launched the program in 2021 to provide a safe learning environment for children whose compromised immune systems prevent them from attending traditional classrooms.

The school offers academic instruction along with social and emotional support tailored to the unique challenges faced by pediatric cancer patients. The district-provided teacher will work exclusively with the eight or nine children currently enrolled at the school.

Impact on families

Why you should care:

For many students receiving cancer treatment, attending a traditional school setting is not an option because of the heightened risk of infection. This partnership gives children the opportunity to continue learning and socializing, helping them maintain normalcy during treatment.

Support from peers

What they're saying:

Massolio said the academy creates a comfortable, safe environment where students can feel free to be themselves without wigs or fear of getting sick. Peer support is crucial for these children during their recovery.

"We've transitioned over 12 children back to their neighborhood classrooms," Massolio said. "We have unfortunately lost three of our students, but what was nice is that they could come here. They weren't home alone, they could be around friends, and there's really nothing better than peer support."

History of foundation

The backstory:

Massolio founded the One Voice Foundation and later the academy after losing her 9-year-old son to cancer in 1997. The non-profit school relies entirely on grants and donations for funding, and its staff members serve as unpaid volunteers.

Future academy expansion

What's next:

Massolio said One Voice Academy is expanding into the Miami area. She hopes the specialized model can eventually be replicated in communities across the country.