'Outraged ex-girlfriend’ breaks into Florida home, dumps pickled pork inside before slinging soda bottle: LCSO

Bottles of Sprite and pickled pork landed a Florida woman in jail after deputies say she threw one of the items at her ex-boyfriend and doused his couch with the other.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Aukievah Reddick used a hidden spare key to get inside her ex-boyfriend’s home.

Once she gained access, deputies say she threw and broke items around the house.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, she even took a bottle of pickled pork and dumped it all over the victim’s couch.

Deputies say Reddick threw pickled pork on her ex-boyfriend's couch. Image is courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

When a deputy arrived at the Lehigh Acres home for reports of a burglary, he said he saw the victim outside with Reddick chasing after him.

Bodycam video shows Reddick, who deputies say was still heated from an argument inside the home, throwing a 2-liter bottle of Sprite at the victim.

The deputy proceeds to ask Reddick to go over by a tree away from the victim, so he could talk with the victim.

Aukievah Reddick mugshot courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect says she will listen to the deputy, but points a finger at her ex-boyfriend and says, "You, I’m not going to listen to."

Reddick was arrested for battery, burglary, and criminal mischief.

