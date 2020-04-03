Over 1,200 cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Florida; deaths reach 170

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 1,260 since Thursday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 10,268.

The number of deaths Friday evening reached hit 170, an increase of 26 since last night. Pinellas and Highlands counties each reported a new death.

Of the 10,268 cases, 9,925 are Florida residents while 343 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A total of 95,835 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 463

Pinellas: 318

Sarasota: 124

Manatee: 104

Sumter: 68

Polk: 126

Citrus: 28

Hernando: 38

Pasco: 77

Highlands: 26

DeSoto: 9

Hardee: 1

A total of 1,334 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Florida. The state is not providing a total number of "recovered" coronavirus cases.

The total number of cases jumped by over 1,200 on Thursday, as well, which was the largest single-day increase to date. Friday's increase exceeds the previous day's increase by just a few cases.

The stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked in at midnight, limiting Floridians' to essential trips outside the home only.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

