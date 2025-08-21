Owner of dog that died after picking up firework arrested for animal cruelty: SPPD

The Brief Yasha Davis faces a felony animal cruelty charge after the death of her dog. St. Petersburg police say the 5-year-old pit bull terrier died after grabbing a firework on July 3. An arrest affidavit shows that Davis told family members how her pit bull terrier would chase after fireworks as if they were toys.



Several weeks after a dog died while picking up a firework, St. Petersburg police have arrested the dog's owner on animal cruelty charges.

The backstory:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a 5-year-old pit bull terrier chased after a firework in the 3900 block of 8th Ave. S on July 3.

Investigators say the dog grabbed the firework just as it went off, killing the animal.

An arrest affidavit filed by SPPD shows that the dog's owner, Yasha Davis, 37, had been the subject of "numerous" Animal Control investigations and had 11 previous citations, most recently in September 2024.

Mugshot of Yasha Davis. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Those investigations centered on dogs in her care frequently running loose, according to the affidavit.

Police also say Davis told family members how her pit bull terrier would chase after fireworks as if they were toys.

Investigators arrested Davis on Wednesday on a felony animal cruelty charge. Jail records show she bonded out the same day.