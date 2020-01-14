Park & Rec opens new spot in downtown Tampa

There is a new place in downtown Tampa that is basically an adult playground.

It’s called Park & Rec, and if it’s sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the second location for the business. The owner’s original location can be found in downtown St. Petersburg, but he had since decided to open a second location in downtown Tampa.

It’s located across from Sparkman Wharf in the area that is undergoing a major transformation.

Park & Rec is a one-stop party, offering food, drinks, arcades, outdoor games, tons of TV’s, music, dancing -- pretty much anything you need to a fun night out with friends.

You can find it at 290 South Meridian Avenue.