Pasco County officials reverse ban on spectators at school events

The Pasco County School District withdrew its ban on spectators at extra-curricular activities, which includes sporting events and performances -- but some limitations remain in place.

Starting Tuesday, no more than two individuals were participating student will be allowed to attend events and social distancing will be enforced.

Masks will be required for all indoor events. For outdoor games or concerts, you'll have to wear a mask when entering or are moving around the event. Once seated, the mask can be removed.

The school district faced a backlash from parents about two weeks ago when Superintendent Kurt Browning announced the initial ban on all spectators. Browning explained the move as part of an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, citing several upcoming events and rising case numbers in the county.

Pasco County has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the Bay Area. In the last two weeks, Pasco’s new case rate has climbed to 9.6%, that’s above the state average and well above the target of 5% set by health officials.

But facing pushback from parents, the superintendent announced Monday a compromise on spectators. The school district said anyone refusing to comply with the new spectator rules will be required to leave the event.