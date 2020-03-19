Pasco County Public Transportation free to public 

article

Pasco County Public Transportation is free until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PCTP leaders said fare-free ridership will make it easier for customers who are experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 related closures and allows for additional health precautions.

In an abundance of caution, riders will not be allowed to enter from the rear doors of the bus and drivers will no longer handle fare payments to comply with CDC-recommended social distancing.

PCPT will continue to operate and have normal service hours and routes while following all recommended CDC and Florida Department of Health preventative measures and sanitizing best practices.



If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

