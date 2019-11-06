Pasco deputies: Road rage suspect shot, targeted wrong driver

article

Pasco County deputies said a road rage suspect fired shots into an occupied car, thinking he was targetting the right person. It turned out to be a case of mistaken identity, they said.

Deputies said they took 24-year-old Dakota Haber into custody just after midnight Wednesday. They said he was involved in a road rage incident that turned into a physical fight at the front gate of Swan View Townhomes in Odessa.

Haber and the individual separated, deputies said, and both entered their own vehicles. Then, both entered the complex.

Haber parked his vehicle and believed he saw the individual he got into a confrontation with following him, deputies said. So, he grabbed his handgun from inside his vehicle and began shooting into that individual’s vehicle. It later turned out to the occupant was not involved in the original incident, deputies added.

According to deputies, Haber believed the first individual attempted to kill him, and decided to shoot the vehicle he believed to be occupied by that person.

The shooting victim had minor injuries after the suspect shot out her vehicle window. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Habert was arrested for aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

