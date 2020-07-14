Pasco superintendent plans for mandatory masks at schools

When students and staff in Pasco County return to campus, face-coverings will likely be mandatory as part of the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Superintendent Kurt Browning, who himself was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, says he intends to bring an emergency rule to the school board on July 28 for a vote to formalize the mandate. The topic has been added to the July 21 school board agenda for discussion.

“Every decision is being made with input from parents, teachers, staff, the school board, and health professionals,” Browning said in a press release about the decision. “This is an essential component in our strategy to create a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff.”

PDF: Read the details of the mask rule

The new school year is scheduled to start in Pasco County on August 10.

Neighboring Hillsborough County enacted a similar policy last week.

