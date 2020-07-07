Masks will be mandatory for Hillsborough students and staff, superintendent says

In a reversal, students and staff in Hillsborough County will now be required to wear masks when classes resume in a month.

Superintendent Addison Davis made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon, just one day after the district decided to give parents more time to decide on what type of schooling they felt comfortable with this fall.

“We can agree that the health and safety of our students, teachers, staff, and Hillsborough County residents are paramount,” the superintendent wrote, in part. “We’ve listened to concerns from across the county…as a result, I have decided to require face coverings.”

Davis said the district had spoken with medical experts at the University and South Florida and Tampa General Hospital as part of the back-to-school planning work.

Experts agree that face-coverings significantly reduce the risk of transmitting and catching COVID-19, and mask mandates are in place for both the city of Tampa and wider Hillsborough County. But last month, Davis said the district would not make masks mandatory, citing financial reasons.

Feedback from parents appears to have led to Tuesday’s change in policy. The county’s Emergency Planning Group, which includes school board chair Melissa Snively, took the unusual step of discussing the amount of feedback they had received about the district’s lack of a mask policy Monday.

Snively said at the time that the policy was still under review.

Just minutes later, the state issued an order directing all Florida public school campuses to reopen full-time in the fall.

According to Davis, the masks are a “short-term” solution that will make it easier to “return to business as usual.”

The district will provide three reusable masks for each student on the first day of school, August 10, and three reusable masks for each staff member on the first day of teacher preplanning.

The district will continue monitoring the pandemic and recommendations, he noted..

“Yes, there will be challenges and concerns, but I’m confident these obstacles will be met with empathy and understanding,” Davis’ statement continued.

