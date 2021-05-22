PCSO: Toddler shoots, seriously injures 2-year-old in Lakeland

A two-year-old child suffered serious injuries Friday night after being shot by a three-year-old, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened in Lakeland, but have not released any additional details.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday to provide more information.

This is a developing story.

