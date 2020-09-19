Pedestrian killed in Polk County hit and run 

Nichole Lynn Williams, 44, was killed Friday night after being struck by what appears to be an older model SUV or pick-up truck, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Williams walked to the Reynolds Road Food Mart, made a purchase, and then began walking back home around 9 p.m., but she never made it.

Deputies and Polk Fire Rescue said they found Williams, who was dressed in dark clothing, deceased in a ditch on the east side of Reynolds Road around 8:30 a.m. Saturday after a call about a possible deceased person came into the Emergency Communications Center.

Based on evidence found at the scene, deputies believe Williams was walking northbound, with the flow of traffic, on Reynolds Road just north of Barrington Avenue when she was struck from behind by what appears to be an older model SUV or pick-up truck. The vehicle did not stop following the crash, according to PCSO.

Anyone with information regarding the driver, the vehicle, or any other information that might be helpful to this investigation, is asked to call Detective Walsh at 863-297-1100, or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers - call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

