Person found shot in Bradenton, police say

A death investigation is underway in Bradenton after a person was found shot, police say.

Bradenton police started their investigation Monday morning in the 2800 block of Southern Parkway West. According to police, a person was shot in the upper torso and found dead at the scene.

No other information has been provided. The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Detective Andy Perez at (941) 932-9322.

You may also email your information to crimetips@citybradenton.com or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.