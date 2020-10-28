Buttigieg to Republican veterans: 'It's OK to change your mind'

article

With less than a week to go before election day, former presidential candidate and frequent Fox News guest Pete Buttigieg is speaking to veterans in the Sunshine State.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana is at the Veterans for Biden Early Vote gathering in Tampa Wednesday.

A veteran of the war in Afghanistan, Buttigieg has been an open advocate for military and veteran issues.

Buttigieg's message was direct, saying voters "need to replace this Commander in Chief," and adding "it's OK to change your mind."

Buttigieg said he was speaking directly to Republican military personnel who may feel switching parties would be a difficult decision.

"Joe Biden won't have to run a focus group to know what's on the minds of military families. The Biden's are a military family," Buttigieg said. "You won't ever hear a president Joe Biden go silent when he hears there are bounties on the heads of American troops."

Among the speakers at Wednesday's event was Congresswoman Cathy Castor, who thanked those in attendance for their service and sacrifice.

"This is a patriotic community... who sacrifice day-in and day-out," Castor said.

After the event in Tampa, Buttigieg will cross the bay for a Pride at the Polls event, encouraging supporters and the LGBTQ+ community to vote early.