Photo exhibit celebrates Polk County’s innovative, inspirational women

March is Women’s History Month and Polk County is celebrating in a way that brings the past and present together with a unique photo exhibit.

"For us, we wanted the exhibit to be on display here at the Polk County Board of Commissioners building because Polk County hires hundreds and hundreds and hundreds," stated Myrtice Young, the historical preservation manager from the Polk County History Center. "We wanted to share this with all of the women who work for the county."

The visual display allows for the casual observer to walk up, see and read all about Polk County women who have made an impact on their community and the world.

"This is a poster exhibit that was created; it's like pictures, poster pictures of these amazing women with a storyline," said Young. "It features women of the local community."

Some of the photos are historical figures from Polk County's past, but some are more contemporary.

Advertisement

"We have a young woman who is featured who is a student at Lakeland Christian School," said Young. "During the period of time that schools were shut down in the early period of the pandemic, she decided that she wanted to solve a problem. She took her computer skills... and started designing and creating face shields."

Each photo gives a description of the woman featured and tells their story.

"These women overcame adversities whether they were financial hardships... or mobility... they had to overcome age," shared Young.

The prominent placement of the exhibit in the county building makes the display a focal point for everyone coming and going from the building.

"Our hope is that through these stories that we inspire all women, young girls to really live to their dreams," shared Young.

The display is in the main lobby of The Polk County Administration Building which is located at 330 W. Church St. in Bartow.

It is open during regular business hours.

MORE GOOD NEWS: Download the free FOX 13 News app for more #WeLiveHere stories like this