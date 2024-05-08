PHOTOS: Fort Meade home engulfed in flames

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A house in Fort Meade was destroyed after a fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Firefighters say Polk County Fire Rescue and the Fort Meade Fire Department were sent to the home on U.S. 98 East shortly after 1 p.m. According to crews, the single-story home was engulfed in flames.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue

Firefighters got to the home seven minutes after being dispatched, according to first responders.

Officials say the first crews that got to the home had water on the fire within minutes, but the home is a total loss.

According to PCFR, two patients were treated at the scene, but did not need to be taken to the hospital. After the fire was put out, crews say they searched the home and found no one inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

