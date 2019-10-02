Pineapple-o-lantern: A Florida twist to a Halloween tradition

October can sometimes be dubbed as "Hotober" in Florida, so it makes more sense to add a tropical twist to Halloween traditions.

The pineapple version of a carved pumpkin face is a sweet and simple alternative to the traditional jack-o-lantern. Only a few tools are needed, and you can create any sort of facial expression. This particular "pineapple-o-lantern" will have a toothy grin.

You can watch the video above for directions; here's what you'll need to make it:

SUPPLIES:

- Pineapple

- Pineapple corer

- Knife

- LED tea lights

- Cutting board

INSTRUCTIONS:

1) Carefully cut off the top of your pineapple.

2) Use the pineapple corer to hollow out the fruit. Remove the pit with a knife. (Tip: It might be easier to remove the pit after carving the face of the pineapple. You can insert the knife through the "mouth" of the jack-o-lantern face, and carefully cut at the bottom of the hollowed out pineapple.)

3) Carve out your jack-o-lantern face in the pineapple, the same way you would with a pumpkin. (Tip: Due to its ridges, it's difficult to use a marker to draw out a design. You can try, but you may have to freehand)

4) Place an LED tea light inside your hollowed out pineapple, where the pit was removed

5) You're done!

In order to keep your pineapple jack-o-lantern from rotting, keep it inside a fridge as often as possible. It won't last as long as pumpkins. If you're planning a Halloween party, it might be best to create your pineapple-o-lantern within a day or two before your guests arrive.