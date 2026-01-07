Pinellas County animal cruelty case behind new state law heads to appeals court

The Brief The Pinellas County man convicted of killing a dog named Dexter is appealing his conviction, bringing the case back to court. The case led to a new Florida animal cruelty law that creates a statewide offender database and increases penalties.



The case that inspired Florida’s newest animal cruelty law is back in court today. Domingo Rodriguez was convicted of aggravated cruelty to animals and unlawful disposal of bodies of dead animals after the mutilated body of his dog, Dexter, was found in a trash bag at Fort DeSoto Park.

Dexter was a four-year-old dog that Rodriguez adopted from Pinellas County Animal Services just a few days before the dog’s headless remains were discovered.

Rodriguez was found guilty in the case and sentenced to one year and 60 days in jail, the maximum allowed under Florida law at the time. Rodriguez is appealing that decision.

PREVIOUS: Dexter’s Law among more than 100 laws in Florida taking effect January 1

Why this case drew outrage

Animal advocates across the state said the sentence did not match the severity of the crime.

More criticism followed over the summer when Rodriguez was allowed to bond out of jail while his appeal moved forward.

Elizabeth Olson with the Animal Justice Taskforce said many people remain upset by that decision.

"We’re hurt because of what Dexter went through. This man doesn’t deserve to be on the street. He deserves to be in jail like he was convicted," Olson said.

Why was Rodriguez released?

The judge in the case explained that despite the extreme cruelty involved, state law required Rodriguez to be released during the appeals process.

Rodriguez is currently prohibited from having any contact with animals under the terms of his bond.

The new law

Dexter’s case helped spur changes to Florida law that took effect last week.

The new law creates a statewide database of people convicted of aggravated animal cruelty. The goal is to help adoption agencies, rescues, and breeders better screen potential adopters.

The law also increases penalties for certain animal cruelty crimes.

The appeal

Rodriguez’s defense team argues the state failed to prove he was responsible for Dexter’s death and is asking for the conviction to be overturned.

A decision on the appeal is expected at a later date.