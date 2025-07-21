Pinellas County giving homeowners chance to sign off on $125M sand dune project

The Brief Pinellas County wants more homeowners to sign off on a one-time, $125 million emergency sand dune renourishment project. The county is hosting three signing days on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. at Indian Shores Town Hall. Beach restoration is set to begin this September.



Leaders in Pinellas County are making one last big push this week to get more homeowners to sign off on a one-time emergency sand dune renourishment project.

By the numbers:

After last year's hurricanes left beaches devastated, the county is spending $125 million to bring more than 2.5 million cubic yards of new sand to parts of Sand Key, Treasure Island and Upham Beach.

Sand dunes took a hard hit during last year's hurricanes.

However, as of earlier this month, more than 130 property owners had yet to sign legal easements that allow the county to put sand on their private land.

Without those signatures, contractors can’t build up dunes behind those homes, which could lead to erosion "gaps" that direct stormwater right into neighborhoods.

The other side:

At a public meeting earlier this month, some homeowners expressed concern that taller dunes will block ocean views and hurt tourism.

"We don’t want it — you lose your view of the beach, of the water," said resident Mark Pelon. "No one is going to want to come, plus walking on it is horrific for old people."

Others argued the whole project is pointless if not everyone agrees to the easements.

"All this money going into beach renourishment — it’s a boondoggle," said resident Tom Spoden. "It’s not going to work because they need 100% compliance … they need the ability to get on your property and pour sand – it effects all of your neighbors."

What you can do:

To help get more easements signed, the county is hosting three signing days on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. at Indian Shores Town Hall.

Property owners can also contact the county by clicking here.

What's next:

Beach restoration is set to begin this September and continue through next January, moving down the Pinellas coastline.

