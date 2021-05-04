Pinellas County rescinds mask mandate following DeSantis' executive order

Pinellas County announced it is rescinding its mandatory mask ordinance following Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to suspend all local COVID-19 emergency orders and restrictions.

County officials made the announcement Tuesday, saying its other COVID-19 restrictions will also end effective immediately.

The ordinance had required face coverings and certain safety protocols at businesses, along with mandating safety plan requirements for large events.

However, officials said private businesses and organizations in the county may still require faced coverings or any other safety protocols as part of their own business operation.

The county said the school board is not affected by the governor's order, and masking and social distancing protocols will remain in effect in Pinellas County Public Schools through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The school district said its face coverings policy will be rescinded at 5 p.m. on June 9, the last day of school for students.