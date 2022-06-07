Pinellas County Schools team up for new YMCA Partnership Middle School

Pinellas County Schools and the YMCA of Greater St. Pete teamed up to break ground on a new one-of-a-kind middle school. Not only will it provide classes and before-and-after school programs, but it'll also offer services to people of all ages.

Community leaders officially broke ground Tuesday at the former site of Riviera Middle School. The empty plot of land along 62nd Avenue North East in St. Pete will soon be home to a new YMCA Partnership Middle School.

"There's a middle school and a YMCA. A full facility YMCA and the common areas between the two are those elements that not only the YMCA will take advantage of but the school as well," YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg President & CEO David Jezek said.

The 111,000 square foot two-story facility will sit on a 19-acre lot. The shared amenities will include a gymnasium, a cafeteria, a family consumer science lab, an art lab and a music lab. The middle school will be a health and wellness leadership magnet school, which means the school's theme and elective offerings will be aligned to the YMCA’s areas of impact which include youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

"Health and wellness are critical to all that we do," St. Pete City Council Vice-Chair Brandi Gabbard said. "Healthy communities are more vibrant community, and with this schools focus on health and wellness curriculum. We will further strengthen that impact for generations to come."

The YMCA's partnership school is the second to be built in Florida and one of four others across the country. It'll provide a wide variety of services to everyone from infants and toddlers to seniors citizens as well as offer before and after school programs to help parents with child-care.

"Child care is a pivotal part of our program delivery, and we see this as an opportunity to engage with the middle school students and their families, supporting them along their journey," Jezek said.

The middle school and community center will help meet both students and parents needs all in one place. The school will house up to 600 students, and it's set to open to students at the beginning of 2024-2025 school year.