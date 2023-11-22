Pinellas County students getting exposed to classical arts, opera

article

The St. Pete Opera Company is making classical arts accessible to young minds through their innovative outreach program, bringing productions to Title 1 third-grade classes in Pinellas County.

As part of this initiative, the opera company presents a diverse series of productions, with the latest being the opera adaptation of Pinocchio.

Collaborating with the Pinellas County Performing Arts Department, the St. Pete Opera aims to bridge the gap and introduce opera to students who may not typically encounter classical arts in their daily lives.

Through the enchanting experience of the Pinocchio opera, they aspire to spark inspiration in a new generation, fostering a meaningful connection between students and the world of classical music arts.

"We wanted to have a way to bring opera into the life of students who would not normally have an opportunity to have this experience," said David Tagliarini with St. Pete Opera Co.

This collaboration serves as a testament to the St. Pete Opera Co. commitment to community engagement and the belief that opera has the power to transcend barriers, enriching the lives of young learners.

"They [singers] talk about what got them excited about being a singer and how they developed that powerful opera voice," shared Tagliarini.

By bringing the magic of Pinocchio to Title 1 schools, they are not only delivering an operatic performance but also cultivating an appreciation for classical music art that may resonate with these students for years to come.