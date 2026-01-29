Pinellas sheriff sharing latest on arrest and termination of deputy
LARGO, Fla. - Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is sharing more details after a deputy with the Department of Detention and Corrections was fired and arrested.
He will speak at a press conference on Thursday morning at the Sheriff's Administration Building in Largo.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m.
The name of the deputy and the reason for termination was not provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.