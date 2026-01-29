Expand / Collapse search

Pinellas sheriff sharing latest on arrest and termination of deputy

Published  January 29, 2026 8:38am EST
Pinellas County
LARGO, Fla. - Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is sharing more details after a deputy with the Department of Detention and Corrections was fired and arrested.

He will speak at a press conference on Thursday morning at the Sheriff's Administration Building in Largo.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m.

The name of the deputy and the reason for termination was not provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

