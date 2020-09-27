Pinellas teacher’s association demands district distribute simultaneous classroom survey  

Parents and teachers in Pinellas County are continuing to slam the school district over simultaneous teaching.



Currently, at least 52% of classes are taught where teachers conduct classes online and in-person at the same time.



The Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association is demanding the school district circulate an anonymous survey to get input from parents, teachers and students on what they call a major problem.



The teacher's association has been to the bargaining table demanding simultaneous classrooms stop altogether or that teachers receive a stipend.

Amanda Loeffler says her children aren’t getting a quality education because teachers are spread too thin.



“[Teachers] are doing multiple people’s jobs at one time,” Loeffler told FOX 13. “It needs to be anonymous because all stakeholders need to be able to speak their minds and be able to explain what the problems are.”

The Pinellas School District did send a letter to teachers asking them to come forward with problems.

Pinellas schools couldn’t be reached Sunday, but they have told FOX 13 they are doing the best they can to accommodate students at home, to keep everyone safe.

