Pit bull found wandering on I-275 median in Tampa

What we know:

Shortly before 7:10 a.m., a passerby reported seeing a gray pit bull standing in the median of I-275 north of the Bearss Avenue exit.

A trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol got to the scene a few minutes later and saw the unrestrained pit bull walking free.

The trooper said the dog appeared to be agitated and showed its teeth when he approached it.

The trooper enlisted the help of the Tampa Bay Regional Communications center to contact Hillsborough County Animal Control, which arrived shortly before 8 a.m. and took the dog.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the dog was in the median and who owns it.