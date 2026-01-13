Hillsborough County man shoots pit bull in retaliation for the dog killing his Pomeranian: HCSO

The Brief Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man they say shot and killed a pit bull that attacked his dog a day earlier. Aaron Allen, 41, admitted to shooting a 4-year-old pit bull in retaliation for attacking and killing his 16-year-old Pomeranian, the day before, according to HCSO. Both dogs died from their injuries. Allen was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, armed trespassing, discharge of a firearm on residential property, and shooting into a building.



Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man they say shot and killed a pit bull that attacked his dog a day earlier.

What we know:

Deputies said they went to the 15300 block of Otto Road for a reported shooting shortly after 8 a.m. on January 7.

When deputies arrived, they said Aaron Allen, 41, admitted to shooting a 4-year-old pit bull in retaliation for attacking and killing his 16-year-old Pomeranian, the day before. Both dogs died due to their injuries.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Allen was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, armed trespassing, discharge of a firearm on residential property, and shooting into a building.

What they're saying:

"Acts of violence against animals are unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "No one has the right to take matters into their own hands in this way, and we will hold those responsible fully accountable."

The incident is still under investigation.