Plant City authorities searching for male suspected of attempting to steal BB gun from Walmart Supercenter

On Friday night, Plant City Officers responded to a call that a person in the Garden Center of the Walmart Supercenter store was loading a rifle.

The store was evacuated by management before several searches were conducted by law enforcement.

Police say there were no reported injuries, and no suspects were found during the searches.

During a review of store surveillance footage, police saw a black male wearing a white tank top and a black mask covering his head and face with a BB rifle-style BB gun from the Sporting Goods section of the store.

Plant City police looking for these individuals

A black rifle-style BB gun was found on a shelf outside its packaging box, and an open package of BB pellets was found nearby.

After watching the surveillance footage, police think that the suspect was attempting to steal the BB gun and was discovered while loading it.

During the store's evacuation, the suspect fled into a silver or white vehicle, possibly a mid-2000s Nissan Sentra or similar vehicle, with a black female wearing a blue bandana and a short-sleeve t-shirt with "New York" across the front, according to a police report.

Authorities have not found any evidence to support that they entered the Supercenter with a rifle or posed a threat to anyone in the store.

This incident is still under investigation, and the Plant City Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the suspects in the images above.











