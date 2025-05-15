Plant City homicide under investigation

The Brief Plant City police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday night. Police say there were reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Waller Street around 9:30 p.m. and a 21-year-old man was found dead at a home within the 2900 block of Forest Hammock Drive. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.



Plant City police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was shot to death on Wednesday night.

What we know:

According to the Plant City Police Department, officers went to the 900 block of Waller Street around 9:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

While dispatchers were communicating with officers, the communications center got more information that a victim may be injured.

Authorities confirmed that an injured victim was at a home within the 2900 block of Forest Hammock Drive.

Upon arrival, police found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Lakeland Regional Healthcare, where he later died from his injuries.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family as they endure this unimaginable loss," said Chief Richard Mills. "We are doing everything in our power working tirelessly and using every available resource to uncover the truth and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice."

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive for the shooting, nor have they released a suspect description.

What you can do:

Investigators urge residents in the area to review their security cameras for any footage that may assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.

