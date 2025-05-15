Double murder suspect out on bond busted after bolting from deputies: HCSO

The Brief A man who was out on bond for two counts of first-degree murder was arrested days after speeding away from a traffic stop in Hillsborough County. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old James Freeman is a 13-time convicted felon who also had a gun at the time of his arrest. In addition to his previous charges, Freeman is now facing charges of fleeing to elude at high speed, resisting an officer without violence, possession of cannabis Sativa resin and felon in possession of a firearm.



A 13-time convicted felon who was out on bond for two murder charges is back behind bars after Hillsborough County deputies say he sped away from them during a traffic stop.

The backstory:

On May 9, 2025, deputies stopped a black 2008 BMW at Taylor Road and Vatican Road in Thonotosassa shortly after 4 p.m. because the vehicle's tinted windows appeared to be below the legal limit.

READ: Deadly Largo crash raises questions about past ‘racing’ case against University of Miami football player

Deputies said they could smell marijuana coming from the car as they approached the driver, 48-year-old James Freeman.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies told Freeman several times to get out of the car, but he refused and drove away at a high rate of speed.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

At the time of the traffic stop, Freeman was out on bond for two counts of murder in the first degree resulting from the unlawful distribution of fentanyl.

A warrant for the charge of fleeing to elude was issued.

READ: Polk County ‘street racer’ arrested for speeding 108 mph with teen in car

On May 13, 2025, at 3 p.m., deputies found Freeman inside a gray Nissan vehicle at 8425 Radio Lane in Tampa. Freeman was also in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest, according to HCSO.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said Freeman also had a gun at the time of his arrest.

Freeman was arrested and is now facing the following additional charges:

Fleeing to elude at high speed

Resisting an officer without violence

Possession of cannabis Sativa resin

Felon in possession of a firearm

What they're saying:

"This is a violent felon, out on bond for two murder charges, caught with a gun. That alone is alarming," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "It’s because of the vigilance and determination of our deputies that this dangerous criminal is back in custody. Their swift action prevented a potentially volatile situation from becoming something far worse."

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: