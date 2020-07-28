Players give glimpse into life inside Florida's sports bubbles

During a webcam interview with reporters, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun panned her cell phone to show reporters the cooling tubs inside which she and her teammates were relaxing. It was a short glimpse of what life inside the bubble is like.

"We are trying to get ready for the game tomorrow," she said.

Like their NBA cohorts in Orlando, there's fun and games, but also careful planning.

"We are doing daily testing," Dr. Bryan Murtaugh, the Washington Wizards' team doctor told FOX 5 DC. "We know we can test every single player every single day."

Both the NBA and NHL - which have bubbled players away from the public in Canada - announced no positive tests after two weeks in quarantine.

Major League Baseball though, announced 19 Miami Marlins tested positive.

Advertisement

RELATED: Related: Multiple MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

They believe it spread on a charter flight after a game in Atlanta, though it's unclear how it was brought in.

Baseball requires testing every other day, but players are not required to stay in so-called bubbles.

"The players and the coaches and everyone else on the field are all voluntary members of this experiment to see what works and what does not work," said USF Health Dr. of Policy Dr. Jay Wolfson.

The NFL is working out details of its coronavirus plan now.

RELATED: Tom Brady reports to One Buc for first day of COVID-19 testing before training begins

Dozens of players and coaches across the league have tested positive over the spring and summer, and training camps are scheduled to start this week.

"During this COVID crisis, I think folks would love to turn to sports for a little relief from the daily grind," said Wolfson. "We are going to learn as we go, and this is going to require among other things really really aggressive testing."

The host committee for the Super Bowl, the Tampa Sports Commission, released this statement to Fox 13 about the Super Bowl scheduled to be held in Tampa in early 2021.

"The NFL is focused on planning for a full regular season that kicks off as scheduled and concludes with Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 7. If we have to make adjustments along the way, we will do so. That's what we do as event planners and hosts, but we have not been instructed to do so by the NFL. We have a great partnership with the NFL and work hand-in-hand and communicate daily on a whole host of matters. Our partnership with the NFL will continue until the last guest leaves our hometown following the Super Bowl on February 7th and for many years to come."