Plenty of pride as Hillsborough begins modified graduations

Lennard High School held a drive-thru graduation Monday. The seniors walked across a makeshift stage and received their diploma, while the parents took pictures from their cars.

Although this wasn’t the ceremony the seniors had hoped for, they were still glad they were able to celebrate their accomplishment.

“This is really exciting. I’ve worked so hard for this. I fought so hard. There were so many nights I cried because I didn’t understand my assignments. Everybody thought we were going to have this big graduation ceremony. Everyone thought we were going to have grad bash, prom. You know, it was all taken away from us, but it didn’t stop our motivation. We still pushed just as hard as we would have if we still had those events happening,” offered Ta’Cariya Pyatt, a graduate of Lennard High School.

April Motes considers the ceremony a good reassurance.

“For me, it’s my one big achievement I’ve done on my own. I was super scared that I wasn’t actually going to do this, but I’ve made it this far. Four years strong and I’m super excited that I graduated.”

Joshua Schaub wasn’t going to come to the ceremony until his parents talked him into it.

“I’m glad they did because it gives me the opportunity to celebrate what I’ve done and I’m proud of what I’ve done. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. You can’t get this back.”