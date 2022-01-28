Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
8
Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Current Statement
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters

Police: Man robbed at gunpoint after cashing lottery winnings in West Philly store

Published 
Updated 2:07PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man robbed at gunpoint after cashing lottery tickets in Philadelphia store, police say

Police say a man who had just cashed his lottery winnings at a West Philadelphia store was then robbed of his cash at gunpoint. The entire encounter was captured on surveillance video.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a gunpoint robbery that occurred inside of a West Philadelphia mini market last week and was caught on surveillance video.

The incident occurred back on Saturday, Jan 22 inside the Y & A Mini Market at 651 South 52nd Street. 

Police say the victim entered the store around 3:30 p.m. to cash out lottery winnings. As he went to leave, another man who was inside the store pulled out a handgun and told the victim to drop the money. 

The victim complied and then left the store, as two suspects picked up the money and fled the store. They were last seen heading east on the 5100 block of Catharine Street.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to contact police.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter 