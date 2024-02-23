Police searching for man accused of exposing himself to child walking to school in Winter Haven

Winter Haven police are asking for help identifying a man they say exposed himself to a child who was walking to school.

According to police, a 12-year-old student was walking to school in the area of Ave. J SE and 4th St SE when a silver SUV approached him.

Police say the driver, a thin Indian male wearing only a black t-shirt, COVID mask and sunglasses, opened the car door and exposed himself to the child.

The child said there was no tag on the vehicle, which appeared to be a newer model SUV.

Winter Haven police are searching for a man they say exposed himself to a child walking to school on Friday. Image is courtesy of the Winter Haven Police Department.

Afterward, investigators say the suspect was seen on video stopped in the parking lot of Eye Specialists, located at 407 Ave. K, SE, where he placed the tag back on the vehicle and left the area on Avenue K SE heading west.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or location of the driver is asked to contact Detective Roe at 863-287-7424 or the on-call supervisor at 863-401-2256.

